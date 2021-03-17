South African variant detected in Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control said it had detected Coronavirus samples of the South African and British variants in the country, adding that the team of virus experts at the reference laboratory in Misrata analyzed 32 positive test samples of Coronavirus, two of which were British variant and 15 South African variant of Covid-19.

The National Center for Disease Control said this was the first time the variant of Coronavirus was detected at the laboratory, warning that this type of Coronavirus spreads very fast, which could explain the current fast rate of infections that aggravated the epidemiological situation in Libya, including the high rate of deaths in the last weeks.

The National Center for Disease Control announced Wednesday 1054 new Coronavirus cases, 16 deaths and 1155 recoveries in the last 24 hours, thus increasing the number of cases in Libya to 158175, 10830 of which are active and 2422 are dead.

Libya Observer

