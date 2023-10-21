South Africa’s Ramaphosa urges countries to not supply weapons in Israel-Hamas conflict

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) – South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech at the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday that countries should refrain from supplying weapons to either side of the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

He also said the use of force and bombing of the Gaza strip by Israel violated international law.

“We hold the firm view that the attack on civilians in Israel, the ongoing siege of Gaza and the decision to forcibly move the people of Gaza, together with the indiscriminate use of force through bombing, are violations of international law,” he said in a speech shared by the presidency in its official WhatsApp group.

