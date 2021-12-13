South Korea: End to Korean War agreed to ‘in principle’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North and South Korea, the US, and China have agreed in principle to declare a formal end to the Korean War, says the South’s President Moon Jae-in.

But talks have yet to begin because of North Korea’s demands, he added.

The Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953, ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty.

North and South Korea have technically been at war ever since – backed by China and the US respectively – and locked in a tense relationship.

Mr Moon, who is currently visiting Australia, was speaking at a joint press conference in Canberra along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

In September Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, signalled that her country could be open to talks, but only if the US dropped what she called a “hostile policy” against them.

Photo – South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia. President Moon Jae-in is on a two-day official visit to Australia. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

