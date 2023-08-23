South Korea to hold first nationwide defence drills in 6 years amid North threats

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Korea is set to hold its first nationwide air defence drills in six years on Wednesday amid North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, with pedestrians required to take shelter and drivers asked to pull over in some areas.

The drills are a key element of the annual Ulchi civil defence exercises, held alongside the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, which South Korean and U.S. troops began on Monday, to improve responses to a North Korean attack or other contingencies.At 2 p.m., an air-raid siren will sound, calling for people to get off the streets for about 15 minutes before the alert is eased, according to the interior and safety ministry.Pedestrians must go directly a designated shelter or nearby underground space, while drivers in about 200 areas nationwide must pull to the side of the road. People in nearly 500 supermarkets, movie theatres and other public facilities will be guided to evacuate.Medical institutions and public transportation will operate normally.Some community centres near apartment complexes in Seoul announced the planned drills with loudspeakers on Tuesday, asking residents to follow instructions, which will be aired on the radio.

via Reuters

