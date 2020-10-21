South Korea will press on with flu vaccinations, sees no link to deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Korean health authorities said on Wednesday they would press on with a flu vaccine programme as there was no reason to believe the scheme was linked to a number of reported deaths.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), told a briefing there would be an investigation into the deaths of nine people who had received the shots, but the agency had found no reason to suspend the programme.

