Spain asks EU for inclusion of three toungues to its list of official languages

FT reports that Brussels would need to translate hundreds of thousands of pages of EU law into Basque, Galician and Catalan under a Spanish proposal that will add to the strains on Europe’s stretched translation service.

Spain has asked the EU to add the three tongues to its list of 24 official languages as part of Pedro Sánchez’s efforts to woo smaller regional parties, whose support he needs to secure a fresh mandate as prime minister.

If member states unanimously agree, the plan would require the translation of the full acquis of EU laws into each new language, as well as international treaties and thousands of proposals and decisions from the European Commission over the past six decades.

