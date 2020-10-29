Spain could sell stake in Bankia after end 2021, Economy Minister says

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Spanish government could sell its stake in Bankia beyond the deadline set for 2021 in a bid to maximize its value, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.
“There wouldn’t be any problem to extend it,” she said in a broadcast interview with Europa Press news agency.
The Spanish government’s controlling stake in Bankia is due to transform into a 16% stake in the new entity that will result from the merger between Bankia and rival Caixabank that was agreed last month.