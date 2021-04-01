Spain cruise to top spot in qualfiers despite keeper howler

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain secured a convincing 3-1 home win over Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, although goalkeeper Unai Simon made a huge blunder to cost his side a goal.

Dani Olmo gave Spain a deserved lead in the 34th minute with a delicate chip to add to his winner against Georgia in their last game and Ferran Torres fired in the second goal two minutes later.

Spain looked in total control as they dominated possession but they allowed Kosovo back into the game in the 70th minute when Simon lost the ball after rushing out of his box and Besar Halimi pounced to score from distance.

The home side restored their two-goal cushion five minutes later though thanks to a header from Gerard Moreno and saw out the win to move top of Group B with seven points after three games.

“I’m very happy with what I saw on the pitch today, we played a great game and our victory was never in doubt,” Spain coach Luis Enrique told reporters.

via Reuters

