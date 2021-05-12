Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain and Greece are expected to be the most popular Mediterranean destinations this summer, according to travel company TUI. In a statement today, the company said that rising vaccination figures and test concepts will enable safe restart for tourism in Europe. The company also reported an 56% increase in bookings in the first half of the year.

CEO Fritz Joussen said that “Holidays are at the top of Europeans’ wish lists after the months of the pandemic. Bookings and booking trends show: Holidays in the Mediterranean, in the Aegean and on a ship will be possible again for many families in the coming weeks. Currently, around 70 percent of those surveyed want to go on holiday. England in particular offers potential when new travel corridors to southern Europe open there too in the next few weeks. Freedom and responsibility, testing, vaccination and effective hygiene concepts are the basis for a safe holiday in 2021. European destinations, particularly Greece, Canaries and Balearic Islands, are ahead in preference”.

TUI also said that it has used the first half of the 2021 financial year against the backdrop of continued pan-European lockdowns and ongoing massive travel restrictions to continue to massively drive forward its transformation and realignment. TUI will emerge from this crisis stronger, more digital and more efficient, while at the same time expanding quality and service through more digital services.

