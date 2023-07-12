Spain, Italy and Greece swelter in 40C heat as long-lasting heatwave grips Europe  

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A scorching heatwave gripping southern Europe is expected to tip temperatures well into the 40C range this week and next. Inland Spain is forecast to swelter in temperatures of up to 43C in the next few days, while places like Foggia in eastern Italy could reach 44C by the middle of next week.

Temperatures are due to peak at 10-15C higher than average in some areas. In parts of Sardinia, southern Italy and mainland Greece, maximum temperatures are expected to reach of 40-45C, compared with an average of around 32C.

Prague may see highs of 34C on Saturday, compared with the average of 24C.

The heat is also expected to push north briefly, with an area from the Alps to western Poland also seeing temperatures around 10-12C above the average over the weekend.

Temperatures of up to 32ºC were recorded and eight regions across the country were affected: Lubuskie, Lower Silesian, Greater Poland, Opolskie, Łódź, Holy Cross Province, Silesian Voivodeship, and Lesser Poland Voivodeship. Authorities have also cautioned Poles to stay alert as they attempt to cool off in the country’s lakes, rivers, public and private pools. Six people were reported to have drowned on Sunday alone.

A westward extension of the heatwave across the Canary Isles is also likely later in the week. Although temperatures in southern Europe may dip on Saturday, temperatures will build again from Sunday with the heatwave likely to last much of or all of next week.

North Africa is also set to suffer from extreme heat, where temperatures are forecast to reach 50C. Tunisia has already endured record-breaking temperatures of up to 49C.

The UK will escape the extreme temperatures altogether.

It comes as the world experienced its hottest week on record at the start of July – following the hottest ever June – according to the World Meteorological Organization. Previous studies have linked heat in Europe with climate change.

A new study revealed more than 61,000 people died in Europe last summer as a result of extreme heat. Meanwhile another heatwave is sweeping through southwestern USA, with residents in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California under excessive heat warnings as the mercury looks to soar above 37C.

A man jumps into the lake on a warm summer day on the shores of Lake Geneva in front of the Swiss Alps mountains, in Vevey, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/CYRIL ZINGARO

