Spain says added about 100,000 jobs in September

Spain added about 100,000 jobs in September as the economy slowly recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Wednesday.
“We had a good August and things have intensified in September,” he said in an interview with local radio station RNE.
He said the country had lost about 1 million jobs during the lockdown between mid March and late June and has gained back about 600,000 jobs
Official employment for September data is due later this week.