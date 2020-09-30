Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business, Spain

Spain says added about 100,000 jobs in September

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain added about 100,000 jobs in September as the economy slowly recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Wednesday.

“We had a good August and things have intensified in September,” he said in an interview with local radio station RNE.

He said the country had lost about 1 million jobs during the lockdown between mid March and late June and has gained back about 600,000 jobs

Official employment for September data is due later this week.
