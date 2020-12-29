Spain to set up registry of people who refused Covid-19 vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain will be setting up a registry of people who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus and share it with other European Union nations, the health minister revealed.

Salvador Illa said the list would not be made accessible to the public or to employers.

He said the way to defeat the virus was “to vaccinate all of us – the more the better”.

Spain has been one of the countries in Europe worst affected by the virus and it is currently rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which was approved for EU member states last week.

via BBC

