Spain tourism soars in October, approaches pre-pandemic levels

MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) – The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in October soared 39% from the same month last year to 7.18 million, but remained a tad below the 7.59 million tourists who came in October 2019, official statistics showed on Friday.

Foreign tourists spent 8.30 billion euros ($8.73 billion) in Spain in October, up from 5.61 billion euros in the same month last year and almost as much as the 8.32 billion euros in October 2019, data from the statistics institute INE showed.

($1 = 0.9509 euros)

