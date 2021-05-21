Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain is working with the European Commission to extend the European Union COVID-19 travel card outside the bloc, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday.

A pilot project trialing the pass will soon be widened to test with airport operator AENA and other partners, she added.

Spain will allow travellers from Britain and Japan into the country without a negative PCR test for Covid-19 from 24 May, according to an order published this morning in the state gazette.

Spain is on the UK’s “amber” list, so UK restrictions still require travellers returning to Britain from Spain to isolate upon arrival. Ministers have said that people should not travel to “amber” list countries for holidays.

Spain to let vaccinated travellers from non-EU countries in from June 7

In another development, Spain will allow people from non-EU countries who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 enter the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

The new rule will apply to travellers from the United States, Sanchez pointed out.

Photo: Health minister Carolina Darias . EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo