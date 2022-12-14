Spain’s 12-month inflation in November falls to 6.8% from 7.3%

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 14 (Reuters) – Spanish consumer prices rose 6.8% year-on-year in November, down from 7.3% in the period through October, final data released by the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters saw the 12-month inflation through November at 6.8%, the same as the flash estimate released two weeks ago.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 6.3% year-on-year, up from 6.2% registered a month before.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised price stood at 6.7%, up 0.1 percentage point compared to the INE’s previous estimate two weeks ago.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first