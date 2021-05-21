Reading Time: 2 minutes

Spain’s airlines decried Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s proposal to impose new taxes on air travel in a bid to limit the sector’s damage on the environment and align its taxes with those on other forms of transport.

The new measures could include a tax on frequent travellers and short-haul flights, as well as the possible prohibition of plane journeys for routes which could be covered in less than 2-1/2 hours by train.

“We outright reject a tax on tickets and the elimination of flights shorter than 2.5 hours,” a spokeswoman for the Spanish branch of global airline association ALA told Reuters.

“The first measure will devastate tourism, this country’s principal motor of growth … and the second will displace connecting flights to third countries, while only marginally reducing carbon emissions.”

Airline representatives gathered at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid expressed similar discontent at what they deemed the “demonisation” of their industry and the travel sector, hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Covertly conditioning 14 billion euros in European recovery funds to the imposition of new taxes on aviation doesn’t just penalise the sector, but also the consumer,” said Jose Bauza Diaz, coordinator of the European Parliament’s transport and tourism commission.

“The sector needs help – it’s lost so much, and is among the hardest-hit … despite having democratised travel and boosted local economies,” Bauza Diaz added.

The text of the government plan, called Spain 2050, recommends “diminishing the environmental impact of air transport by introducing a frequent traveller tax or establishing taxes on plane tickets according to the proximity of their destination.”

The Spanish government cites the examples of France and the Netherlands, which it says are considering policies such as banning short-haul flights below a certain threshold when train travel is available for the same route.

“There’s a demonisation of airlines which will penalise the whole value chain,” Iberia airline’s commercial director Maria Jesus Lopez-Solas said, noting that air travel only represented 1% of the European Union’s carbon emissions.

Photo: A TUI fly plane arrives at Mahon Airport in Menorca, Balearic Island, Spain. EPA-EFE/DAVID ARQUIMBAU SINTES