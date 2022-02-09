Spain’s King Felipe and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe test positive for Covid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Spain’s King Felipe tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Wednesday after displaying mild symptoms overnight and will remain in isolation for seven days, the Royal Palace said in a statement.

“His Majesty’s general state of health is good and he will keep up his institutional activities from his residence,” it said, adding that Queen Letizia and their daughter Princess Sofia showed no symptoms.

Also on Wednesday, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms, the royal court said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 81-year-old monarch, who has sat on the throne for half a century, had cancelled her planned winter holiday in Norway which should have started on Wednesday, and was isolating in a wing of the Amalienborg Palace in the heart of Copenhagen, the court said.

Danish Queen Margrethe II . EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Nathan Allen

Photo – Spain’s King Felipe VI . EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martín