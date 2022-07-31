Spain’s PM backs EU candidacy for Bosnia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AP – Spain’s prime minister on Saturday expressed support for Bosnia to become a candidate for European Union membership amid fears that uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine could fuel instability in the ethnically torn Balkan nation that went through a devastating conflict in the 1990s’.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came to Sarajevo from Serbia, where he kicked off his tour of the Balkan region on Friday. Sanchez will also travel to Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania.

Chairman of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) attend a joint press conference after a meeting in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30 July 2022. Sanchez is on an official state visit to Bosnia. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

“During my meetings today I wanted to highlight the opportunity that would be for Bosnia and Herzegovina if the European Union would take its enlargement with a new sense of urgency,” Sanchez said at a press conference.

AP/MSN