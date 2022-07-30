Spain’s PM Sanchez calls on office workers to ditch ties to save on energy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A tieless Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged white-collar workers in Spain to ditch their neckties amid scorching weather and a need to conserve energy as a gas crisis looms over the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

I would like you to see that I am not wearing a tie,” Sanchez said at a news conference in Madrid.

Sanchez, who admittedly did keep his suit jacket on, went on to say that the extra bit of comfort afforded by not having a restricting garment around the neck could conserve energy if less air conditioning is utilized.

“This means that we can all save energy,” Sanchez said.

What else has Sanchez done to conserve energy?

Sanchez said he had asked all ministers in his government and public officials to stop wearing ties. He hoped the private sector would untie itself from similar expectations in the dress code.

On Monday, Spain’s government is set to follow up with “urgent” measures to save on energy, “in line with what other European countries do,” Sanchez said.

Spain has encouraged remote work and implemented curbs on air conditioning in offices in summer and heat in the winter. Last month, Spain passed a relief package worth over €9 billion ($9.2 billion) that included lower electricity taxes and a one-time payment of €200 for low-income individuals.

Sanchez said a new energy-saving plan would be introduced next week, without offering details.

Spain is not the first to take this move. In 2011, Japan introduced its “Super Cool Biz” campaign, which encouraged office workers to wear cooler clothes in summer.

And during sweltering temperatures in the UK recently, politicians were told they could ditch their suit jackets while in the House of Commons.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech to take stock of the political year before the break for holidays at La Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, Spain. The final stage of the term of office begins in September. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Read more via DW/BBC