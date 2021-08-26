Spain’s Rovi says possible Moderna vaccine contamination under investigation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spanish pharma company Rovi said on Thursday the potential contamination of some doses of the coronavirus vaccine which it manufactures for Moderna was under investigation and appeared limited to some batches for Japan.

A spokesperson for the Madrid-listed company, which handles the final fill-and-finish stage for customers outside of the United States, said production had not been halted at its plants.

Photo: A view of a multiple-dose vial containing the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the US biotechnology company Moderna. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ