Spain’s September jobless falls 2.28% from August to 3.26 mln

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 2.28% in September from the previous month, or by 76,113 people, leaving 3.26 million out of work, Labour Ministry data showed on Monday, as eased COVID-19 restrictions continued to spur a recovery in hiring.

The data marks the seventh consecutive month of falling jobless figures, the ministry said.

The country added 82,184 net jobs, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed on Monday.

The Social Security Ministry also reported that 239,230 people were still supported by the ERTE furlough scheme in September, almost 33,000 fewer than in the previous month.