Spain’s unemployment rate fell to 15.26% in the second quarter of the year, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday, as the country’s economy recovered as the government loosened some of the covid-19 restrictions.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the European Union’s second highest unemployment rate would drop to 15.1% in the April to June period.

Photo: A passer-by walks past closed flamenco dance show Tablao Casa Patas in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS