Luciano Spalletti has been named the new coach of Napoli, succeeding Gennaro Gattuso, the Serie A club confirmed on Saturday.

The vastly-experienced Spalletti left his last role with Inter Milan in 2019 and enjoyed his most successful spell in Italy at AS Roma, where he won back-to-back Coppa Italias in 2007 and 2008.

Gattuso’s widely-expected departure was confirmed this week after Napoli failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League following a final day draw at home to Hellas Verona.

“I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July,” Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a short statement. “Welcome, Luciano – we’ll do great work together.”

Gattuso, who has since taken over at fellow Serie A side Fiorentina, succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli coach in December 2019 and led them to Coppa Italia glory in 2020.

Although his departure was far from surprising following a reported breakdown in relationship with De Laurentiis, Gattuso has not discussed the matter recently as the club have imposed a media blackout since February.