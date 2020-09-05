Spanish Police release film of arrest of Danish Jesper Kristiansen, third suspect in double homicide in Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Danish Jesper Kristiansen, the third suspect of the 18th August double murder in Sliema, Malta was arrested in a joint-operation involving Maltese and Spanish police at a Cadiz hotel in Spain.

A request for his extradition to Malta to face charges on his involvement in the murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski has been made.

Two other persons, Daniel Muka and Victor Dragomanski have been charged with the double murder of Pandolfino and Maciejowski.

Cuerpo Nacional De Policia (Spain)

