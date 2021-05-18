Reading Time: < 1 minute

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has called for the immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

He has encouraged the two sides to revert to talks to find an everlasting peaceful solution, which should be based on the two-state solution.

He has also called on the international parliamentary community, particularly the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the European Parliament, to do its utmost to assist in achieving such a peaceful solution.

Speaker Farrugia recalled his visit to both Israel and Palestine in March/April 2016 and expressed his solidarity with the Maltese ambassadors in Ramallah and Tel Aviv as well as the Maltese community living in the area, experiencing such a tragic situation.​

via DOI