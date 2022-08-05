Special Public Transport Service for August events: Summer Daze and Malta International Food Festival

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta Public Transport is operating special routes for two different events in Malta and Gozo.

A special service has been put in place for the Gozo edition of the Malta International Food Festival. This service has been put in place to provide accessibility to all those travelling to this event.

On Friday 5th August and Saturday 6th August, the service started its special operations at 17.00 and will end at midnight. The service will operate between the bus stop at the Mġarr Ferry and Xewkija (D’Amato bus stop) every 15 minutes.

A special service will also operate for the Summer Daze Festival on Monday 15th August. The special service will start at 17:00, with a direct route from Valletta to Ta’ Qali every hour until 20:00. Another special service will start at 01:00, to facilitate accessibility for those attending the festival.

Two routes will be travelling from Ta’ Qali to Buġibba and Ta’ Qali to St Julian’s (via Spinola) at 01:00, 01:05, 01:10, 01:30, 01:50, 02:10, 02:15, 02:20 (8 trips in total).

Another route will be travelling from Ta’ Qali to Birzebbugia at 01:00, 01:10, 02:00, 02:10 (4 trips in total).

The fares will be €2.50 when commuters use their Tallinja card or €3.00 if paid in cash on-board the bus; two journeys when paying with the 12 Single Day Journeys card; €2.85 when paying with an Explore Flex Card, and there will be no extra charge when using the Explore Card.