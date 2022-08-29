Spurs’ Kane targeting Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has set his sights on chasing down Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record after his two goals against Nottingham Forest moved him up to joint-third in the scoring charts.

Kane missed a penalty but netted twice to surpass 200 league goals in his career as Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory at the City Ground on Sunday.

The England captain, 29, joined Andy Cole on 187 Premier League goals. Only Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more goals in the competition’s history.

“It’s still a long way away, for sure, but I still feel fit, I feel I have many more years left in the locker,” Kane told media.

“Every season I want to score goals, I want to be amongst those names, and I’m excited for the challenge.

“Alan and Wayne are two of the best strikers England have ever had so to even be in that category is nice for me. But I want to keep pushing myself, see how far I can go. So far, it’s been a good start to the season.”

The Spurs striker is also on track to become England national team’s top goalscorer. Wayne Rooney currently tops this chart, scoring 53 goals for England in 120 appearances. Kane is now on 50 goals, taking just 71 games to reach this landmark.

via Reuters