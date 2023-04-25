Spurs sack interim manager Stellini, Mason takes over coaching duties

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked interim coach Cristian Stellini, the Premier League club said on Monday after they suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United that put the London side’s top four hopes in jeopardy.

Assistant coach Ryan Mason, 31, will take over head coach duties with immediate effect while the club continues to look for a permanent manager alongside their search for a director of football following Fabio Paratici’s resignation this month.Stellini had replaced fellow Italian Antonio Conte last month with Spurs still in fourth place.

The defeat at St James’ Park leaves them six points behind Newcastle and Manchester United having played more games.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see,” the club’s chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.”We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.”Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time.”

