Spurs sign midfielders Kulusevski, Bentancur on busy deadline day

Tottenham Hotspur signed midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on Monday while three players left the club on loan, as part of manager Antonio Conte’s attempts to reshape his squad.

Conte has called for reinforcements on multiple occasions since taking charge of the Premier League club, but was forced to wait until the final day of the window to make moves in the transfer market.

Juventus said in a statement that Spurs signed Bentancur on a contract running up to 2026 in a deal worth 19 million euros ($21.30 million), with six million euros added on in bonuses.

💬 “I'm so happy to be here, it's a dream come true”



Kulusevski's first interview ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/K8SEy8zs26 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Kulusevski arrived on loan until June 2023 for a fee of 10 million euros, with an obligation to buy for 35 million euros, pending certain “sporting objectives” being met during the 2022-23 season.

Kulusevski, 21, joined Juventus from Atalanta in a 35 million euro deal in 2020, but has failed to hold down a regular starting spot in Turin.

Bentancur, who signed for Juventus in 2017, won three Serie A titles and made 181 appearances in his five seasons with the club.

