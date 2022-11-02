Spurs snatch 2-1 win at Marseille to qualify as group winners

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) -Tottenham Hotspur grabbed an unlikely last-gasp 2-1 victory at Olympique de Marseille to reach the Champions League last 16 as Group D winners after a nerve-jangling climax on Tuesday.

The Londoners, who needed only to avoid defeat to go through, endured a first-half siege and trailed to Chancel Mbemba’s header in stoppage time before the break.

However, French central defender Clement Lenglet proved to be Tottenham’s saviour when he headed in his first goal for the club in the 54th minute to level the scores.

Spurs, who lost forward Son Heung-min to a head injury in a torrid opening period, were a different proposition after the interval and took control after Lenglet’s equaliser.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck the crossbar for the visitors but Marseille should have scored late on when Sead Kolasinac somehow missed an open goal with a header.

Hojbjerg then sealed the victory in stoppage time to put Tottenham top of the group and leave Marseille, who at one stage of the evening sat top, in fourth spot and out of Europe.

It was a result that barely looked possible in the opening 45 minutes as Spurs appeared dazed and confused by Marseille’s relentless onslaught.

“To be honest, we expected that type of game. The Stade Velodrome is a very difficult place to deal with and I think we showed great personality,” Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris said.

It was a tough night, a great battle and even more psychological battle because we could feel in the first half a team was playing without the fear to lose, it was Marseille, and in the second half we face a team with the fear to lose.”

The result saw Spurs win the group on 11 points ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt with 10, Sporting seven and Marseille six.

