Spurs edge Burnley to move to fifth

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory at struggling Burnley courtesy of a solitary goal by Heung-Min Son.

Despite Spurs comanding style of play during the first half, it was their French international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris that ensured that the teams remained level with two fine saves in the first 45 minutes.

The London side upped the tempo in the second half but could not break through Burnley organised defensive setup.

The goal came ten minutes from time when Harry Kane flicked on an Erik Lamela for Korean star Heung-Min Son to head home. This win puts Tottenham in fifth place, with 11 points, just two behind early leaders Everton and Liverpool.

This was the 29th time in Premier League history that Harry Kane and Son combined together to score for Tottenham. Only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard at Chelsea had a better record.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed his satisfaction at the end of the game, acknowledging Burnley’s merits: “This was the type of match where if you take risks you can lose it.” He also credit his predecessor, Pochettino, for the special relationship between Kane and Son: “Kane and Son’s understanding comes from Mauricio, not all the credits are with me. In different ways but Harry isn’t the No 9 he was. He gets into areas that allows Sonny to get in different areas.”

