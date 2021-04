Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sri Lanka has found six cases of blood clots among recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, three of whom have died, Health Minister Pavithra Waniarachchi told parliament on Wednesday.

Nearly a million people have been given the first dose of the Indian-made vaccine in the country. No announcement of any halt to the vaccination programme has been made.

Photo: A pharmacist prepares the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid19 vaccine. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

