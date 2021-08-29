‘Stable’ COVID-19 Situation in Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Libyan Health Minister, Ali Al-Zanati, said the epidemiological situation in the country is stable, denying “rumours” about the increase in registered cases infected with COVID-19, and the lack of oxygen in isolation centres.

Official data records a daily decline in the numbers of COVID-19 infections, after the numbers jumped remarkably during the past two weeks.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of confirmed cases reached 303,790 cases, including 82,001 active cases, and 4,165 deaths. It noted that more than one million citizens have received the vaccine.

Photo: Libyan doctor Salah Alkabeer (L) treats a covid-19 patient at his house on the outskirts of Misrata, some 210 km East of Tripoli, Libya. After a sharp rise in covid-19 cases in the month of July and a crisis in oxygen supplies, the Libyan Health Ministry launched on 11 August a national vaccination program in Tripoli and Benghazi. EPA-EFE/STR

