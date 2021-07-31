Star gymnast Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars finals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tokyo (dpa) – Simone Biles will not contest the event finals for vault and the uneven bars “after further consultation with medical staff,” USA Gymnastics said on Saturday.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement that the 24-year-old “will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.”

“We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace,” the statement added.

Biles withdrew from all-around team final on Tuesday and later pulled out of Thursday’s individual competition to focus on her mental health.

A four-time Olympic champion from Rio 2016, Biles was seeking to become the first woman to win consecutive all-around titles at the Games since Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia in 1964 and 1968.

Photo – Simone Biles of the USA competes on the Uneven Bars during the Women’s Qualification of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics events at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG