Stars pay tribute to former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud stars Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have led the tributes to former bandmate Sarah Harding, who died on Sunday morning at the age of 39.

Harding’s mother revealed on Instagram on Sunday that the singer passed away that day, after her “battle with cancer”.

She described her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright shining star”, and hoped that is how she will be remembered.

The pair were among the celebrity tributes that poured in over the death of the singer, with fans and friends sharing their memories and anecdotes of Harding.

The judges of the show which made Harding famous, Popstars: The Rivals, also shared their memories of the singer.

Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world. X — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) September 5, 2021

Photo: British singer Sarah Harding arrives at the ‘Women In Film And TV Awards’ held at the Park Lane Hilton Hotel, in London, Britain, 04 December 2009. EPA/EFE

