Start-up visa programme to be launched soon- PM / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 3 September 2022

Morning Briefing

Start-up visa programme to be launched soon- PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the strong economic performance of the country, saying that the rate of growth is the strongest at 8.5% among European Union countries. Dr Abela noted that this growth is reflected in various economic sectors, mentioning among others tourism, sales, IT and gaming, with another factor he referred to being exports which, he added, increased by 1.3 billion euro between the first half of this year and the same period in 2019 – the year before the pandemic. Speaking on ONE, Dr Abela said the Cabinet had taken a decision this week regarding startup visas, and once this concept comes into effect it will attract more youths to Malta to set up businesses and create more jobs. (TVM)

Incinerator to get filtering system

Wasteserv will be installing an emissions filtering system at its incinerator in Marsa, removing a principle source of foul smells in the region. Paola Mayor Dominic Grima welcomed the €4 million investment, adding the equipment was on its way and will be in place by the end of the year. The development comes after the Environment and Resources Authority said it was investigating persistent complaints of foul smells in the Lourdes neighbourhood of Paola. (Maltatoday)

German diver loses life in Wied iz-Zurrieq

A 66-year-old man lost his life after he found himself in difficulty while diving in Wied iż-Żurrieq on Friday afternoon.

The German diver found himself in difficulty and was given medical assistance on the spot by members of the Maltese Society of the Red Cross before paramedics and members from the Department of Civil Protection arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where he was certified dead. (Newsbook)