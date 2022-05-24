Steward Healthcare calls on Govt to comply on hospitals agreement / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 24 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Steward Healthcare calls on Govt to comply on hospitals agreement

Steward Healthcare claims the government has broken new promises on the operation of three public hospitals. It stated the government’s failure to achieve a consensus was to the Maltese people’s harm in a stern statement. The US healthcare company rebutted statements made last week by Health Minister Chris Fearne, who told parliament that Steward was entirely bound by the terms of the original contract between Vitals and the government. Fearne told fellow MPs that concessionaires would naturally seek better terms, but that once Steward had completely taken over the Vitals concession, it was obliged to follow the contract terms. (Times of Malta)

Interconnector Energy rates skyrocket

Over the winter, interconnector rates skyrocketed, with Malta paying twice as much for energy imports via the interconnector as it did for power from Electrogas. In response to a parliamentary inquiry from PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut, Electricity Minister Miriam Dalli provided a breakdown of Malta’s energy expenditures. The average price of electricity from the interconnector has risen to €258.25 per megawatt, according to Dalli. In the meanwhile, Electrogas’ average power price per megawatt is €85.81.

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities reported 67 new cases on Monday, while one more fatality was registered. The number of active cases is now 1,759 after 142 patients recovered overnight.