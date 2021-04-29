STMicroelectronics reports stronger profits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The profits announced by STMicroelectronics NV in the first quarter were higher than previous estimates of profits. The company reported profits of 39 cents per share, 17 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 22 cents.

Profits of 38 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 34 cents to 40 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 38 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $ 3.02 billion , which is higher than the estimated $2.92 billion.

via Reuters

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...