Storm Barra to batter UK and Ireland with high winds and snow

Severe weather warnings have been issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra on Tuesday.

The Atlantic system will bring very strong winds and heavy rain.

A Met Office warning has been issued for Northern Ireland from 09:00 GMT Tuesday until midnight the same day.

The strongest gusts will affect exposed and coastal areas in the region, with potentially damaging and disruptive winds up to 80km/h (50mph) expected widely.

Gusts around the coast could reach speeds up to 115km/h (70 mph).

Those winds could lead to large waves and possible flooding.

Disruption to travel is also likely.

Warnings have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland.

Irish weather service Met Éireann is forecasting the strongest winds to the west coast.

A status orange warning – the second-highest level – has been issued for five counties.

They are Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, and Galway.

A yellow warning has been issued for all other counties.

It is also warning of a significant possibility of coastal flooding along the south and west coast.

Storm Barra is the second named storm this season following Storm Arwen.

