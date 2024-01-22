Storm Isha batters UK

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Thousands of people across Wales, Northern Ireland and north-west England have spent the night without power, after Storm Isha battered the UK with strong winds and heavy rain.

Gusts of 99 mph (159km/h) were recorded in Northumberland and travel disruption is set to continue into this morning.

Uprooted trees are blocking roads, and many trains have been cancelled.

A Red Weather Warning was issued overnight for parts of north east Scotland, as Storm Isha tore across the whole country.



Thousands of homes in the south west and north of England lost their power with winds of more than 90 miles per hour causing damage and disruption. pic.twitter.com/wvQLz8mdGg — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 22, 2024

A Met Office yellow warning for wind remains across the UK until midday – with gusts of 50-60mph forecast inland.

The Met Office said damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts and flying debris should be expected, adding that in exposed coastal stretches, gusts could reach 70-80mph.

More severe amber warnings for wind were in place in most areas expect London and parts of the South East overnight. A rare red warning for wind, which has since expired, was also issued for parts of northern Scotland, with predictions gusts could reach up to 100mph.

Air traffic control restrictions were put in place on Sunday evening, leading to cancellations and causing some flights to divert.

Meanwhile, ferry companies announced a series of cancellations.

The power outages affected about 45,000 homes in Northern Ireland, 8,000 in north-west England, and 3,000 in Wales.

