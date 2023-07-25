Storms kill two in northern Italy, Palermo airport reopens after fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Palermo’s airport reopened on Tuesday after wildfires in Sicily forced its closure for a few hours as extreme weather continued to batter Italy, with severe storms causing damage and at least two deaths in the north of the country.

The airport operator said in a tweet shortly before 0900 GMT that only a limited number of outbound flights would be allowed “for the moment”.

However, it later added that a plane from Turin in northern Italy had been able to land.The airport was closed earlier as firefighters sought to put out a major blaze in a nearby area that also disrupted local road and rail traffic. Regional authorities said a woman died after an ambulance could not reach her home due to the blaze.

The temporary closure of the airport added to Sicily’s travel misery at the peak of the tourist season.

The island’s main airport of Catania, Italy’s fifth-biggest, was closed last week due to a fire in a terminal building and has reopened only for a few flights.

A heat wave has hit southern Europe, with scorching temperatures bringing increased risk of fires and deaths.

via Reuters

