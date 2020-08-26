Storms predicted to hit Italy this weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Heavy rain and some violent thunderstorms will break the steamy ‘afa’ summer heat in northern Italy this weekend, forecasters said Tuesday.

The thundery showers will start in the northwest this Friday, then spread to the rest of the north and Tuscany Sunday, and move into central and southern areas on Monday, they said.

Temperatures will fall an average 10 degrees, forecasters said.

But the sticky heat will reign across Italy until the Northern European front hits.

Locals do clean up work in via Cigno in the Santo Stefano district, covered by water and mud, one of the areas most affected by the typhoon that hit the Veneto region in Verona, Italy, 24 August 2020. A ‘typhoon’ has swept the northeastern Veneto region with flash-flooding across the region. Gale-force winds, downpours and hailstorms have battered Verona, Vicenza, Padua and other cities. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Temperatures this week will be as high as 32-34 degrees in the centre and north.

On Monday, flash flooding hit the mountain resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo after a ‘water bomb’ unloaded onto the ‘Jewel of the Dolomites’ Monday night.

