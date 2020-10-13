Strengthened partnerships on migration discussed at the seventh EU-IOM strategic meeting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Senior officials from the European Union (EU) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) met virtually today to advance their strategic partnership.

“Managing migration requires global solutions and responsibility-sharing. The New Pact on Migration and Asylum recalls the importance of comprehensive and tailor-made partnerships, which must be at the heart of the EU external migration policy. Strengthened cooperation is key to ensure that migration takes place through safe and regular channels, for the benefit of all. IOM is a key partner in that context.” said Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Stefano Sannino.

“The sound governance of migration relies on international partnerships, comprehensive policy and operational excellence. We are committed to continued cooperation with the EU and partner states in a strategic alliance of shared values. Together, we can realize the opportunities of human mobility and address common challenges with the commitment to leave no one behind,” said IOM Director General, António Vitorino.

Discussions focused on developments in migration policy, including the New Pact on Migration and Asylum proposed by the European Commission on 23 September, the implementation of migration policies on the ground, including through migration partnerships and humanitarian work, and the way forward for EU-IOM strategic cooperation.

Like this: Like Loading...