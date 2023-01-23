Strike at Berlin airport to ground flights on Wednesday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) – The operator of Germany’s BER airport in the capital Berlin expects a strike planned for Wednesday to ground all regular passenger flights, the airport operator told Reuters on Monday.

Around 300 takeoffs and landings were planned for Wednesday, when 35,000 passengers were to travel via the airport.

“The airport company must assume in this situation that no regular passenger flights can take place at BER on this day,” a spokesperson said.

The Verdi union has called on airport staff in ground services, aviation security and at the airport company to strike in a wage dispute.

“The reason for the strike are parallel pay negotiations for which no solution has yet been found in all three areas,” the union said earlier Monday.

The union said it expects many workers to participate and all air traffic to and from Berlin to be affected by the all day strike.

Photo: (Annika Bauer / Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first