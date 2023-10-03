Striking Hollywood actors resume contract talks with studios, networks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Negotiators for striking Hollywood actors resumed contract talks on Monday with representatives of major studios, television networks and streaming services, marking the first time the two sides have returned to the bargaining table since mid-July.

Renewed talks between the SAG-AFTRA actors union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) came eight days after the producers clinched a separate contract deal with Hollywood writers, who launched their own strike on May 2, about 10 weeks before the actors.

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met for a full day bargaining session and have concluded,” the two sides said in a joint statement at the end of the day. It said negotiations would resume on Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available. Both sides agreed to observe a news “blackout” during their talks.

The tentative accord reached Sept. 24 between the producers and the 11,500-member Writers Guild of America not only paved the way for ending their labor dispute three days later, it could serve as a template for settling the actors strike.

via Reuters

