Strong earthquake rattles Crete, no reports of damage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) – A strong earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete early on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was of magnitude 5.5, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, and was felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt.

Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had revised the magnitude of the earthquake to 5.4 from 6.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru and Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Editing by Sandra Maler and Kim Coghill

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first