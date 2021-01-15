Strong quake in Indonesia’s Sulawesi kills at least 7, injures hundreds

Reading Time: 3 minutes

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) – A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island killed at least seven people, injured hundreds and damaged many buildings on Friday, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said, as panicked residents fled to safer areas.

The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles) northeast of Majene city at a depth of 10 kilometres.

A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia, 15 January 2021. According to local media reports, at least three people died and dozens were injured. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

Initial information from the country’s disaster mitigation agency showed that four people had died and 637 others were injured in Majene, while there were three more fatalities and two dozen injured in the neighbouring area of Mamuju.

Thousands had fled their homes to seek safety when the quake hit just after 1 am local time on Friday morning, damaging at least 60 homes, the agency said.

The quake was felt strongly for about seven seconds but did not trigger a tsunami warning.

A handout picture made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers searching for victims under the rubble of a collapsed building following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 15 January 2021. At least three people were killed and dozens injured. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS/HANDOUT

Videos on social media showed residents fleeing to higher ground on motorcycles, and a child trapped under the rubble as people tried to remove debris with their bare hands.

Some buildings were badly damaged, including two hotels, the office of the governor of West Sulawesi and a mall, Sudirman Samual, a journalist based in Mamuju, north of the epicentre, told Reuters.

At least one route into Mamuju had been cut off, he said, due to damage to a bridge.

Hours earlier on Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the same district damaging several houses.

Indonesia’s disaster agency said a series of quakes in the past 24 hours had caused at least three landslides, and the electricity supply had been cut.

Straddling the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, Indonesia, a nation of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.

(Reporting by Angie Teo and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies and Karishma Singh)DOWNLOAD STORY

