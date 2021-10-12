Strong quake rattles Crete, no immediate reports of damage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A powerful quake rattled the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday for a second time in less than a month but there were no immediate reports of damage.

A magnitude 6.3 tremor was centred at sea, some 23 km (14 miles) east of the village of Zakros in eastern Crete, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

University of Malta – Seismic Monitoring and Research Group

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The fire brigade had not received any immediate calls for help, a police official said.

A strong quake shook Crete last month, killing one person and causing serious damage to buildings.

A Greek seismologist said that Tuesday’s quake came from a different fault.

via Reuters