Students, Concession Tallinja Card Holders No Longer Need To Top Up Card

Malta Public Transport announced that students and concession Tallinja card holders who currently use public transport for free are no longer required to top up their Tallinja Cards as of the 1st September.

This change forms part of the preparations that are underway to make public transport free for all personalised Tallinja Card holders as of 1st October.

Up until now, these Tallinja Card holders that are eligible for free travel had to top up their cards and then receive a refund the following month. But the Tallinja payment system has now been upgraded to offer a more seamless experience so that card holders that are eligible for free travel are simply not charged, so they do not need to top up their card anymore.

This system will be extended to all personalised Tallinja Card holders as of the 1st of October.

It is important to note however, that passengers still need to tap their Tallinja Card on the ticketing machine when boarding the bus to validate their travel and inspections will still take place to ensure that everyone has validated their Tallinja Card.