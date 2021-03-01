Study suggests ozone is effective in disinfecting the coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Researchers from Tel Aviv University have demonstrated that ozone effectively sanitizes surfaces against the virus after a short exposure to low concentrations of the gas.

Most people recognize ozone as a thin layer of the Earth’s atmosphere that guards us against the harmful effects of UV radiation. However, ozone is also known as a strong oxidant and disinfectant employed in water and wastewater treatment schemes.

The research team was led by Dr Ines Zucker from the School of Mechanical Engineering at Tel Aviv University in Israel. She collaborated with Dr Moshe Dessau from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar Ilan University in the Galilee and Dr Yaal Lester from the Azrieli College in Jerusalem in order to investigate the feasibility of ozone for indoor inactivation of SARS-CoV-2.

Read more via The Brussels Times

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...